Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has $67.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 472,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.48. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 152.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.