Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.74, approximately 3,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.