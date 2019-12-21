Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.50 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,505. Inogen has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $155.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 16.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2,688.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

