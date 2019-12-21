Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,519,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 566% from the previous session’s volume of 978,707 shares.The stock last traded at $3.44 and had previously closed at $2.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

