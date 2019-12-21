InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $41,450.00 and $174.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066617 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00601490 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000792 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,065,806 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

