Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INSG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities downgraded Inseego to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inseego by 8.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Inseego by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

