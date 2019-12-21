Insider Buying: XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Purchases 373,195 Shares of Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.50. 93,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. XOMA Corp has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $210.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.27.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,479,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

