Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wayne Elliot Huyard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.38, for a total value of $1,096,140.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00.

FICO stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.87 and a 200-day moving average of $331.89.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,424,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

