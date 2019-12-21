Insider Selling: Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,680.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GUT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.70. 124,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,987. Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 578.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

