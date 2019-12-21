Insider Selling: Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells 25,116 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,637,933.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,953.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,510 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $788,700.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.19, a PEG ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

