Insider Selling: SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 545,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,595. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on SPX in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

