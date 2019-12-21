Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.45

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 17047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.