Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.45

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 17047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.
In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
