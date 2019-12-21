Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2,171.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.25 or 0.06766772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

