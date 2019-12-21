Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Sells $278,719.40 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $278,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Madar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

