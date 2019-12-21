Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Trading Down 50%

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) shares fell 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 554,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 208,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

