Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $594.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $591.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.78 and its 200 day moving average is $533.23. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $596.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total value of $568,850.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $248,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,629,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,768,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,065,000 after purchasing an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,453,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,664,000 after purchasing an additional 110,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

