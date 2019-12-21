Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.79

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $12.52. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 2,159 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
