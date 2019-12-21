Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.79

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $12.52. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 2,159 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 29.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 92.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

