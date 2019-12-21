Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) to Distribute Annual Dividend of $0.22 on December 31st

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 505,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $17.11.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.