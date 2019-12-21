Investor (STO:INVE-A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $498.95

Shares of Investor AB (STO:INVE-A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.95 and traded as high as $515.50. Investor shares last traded at $515.50, with a volume of 82,127 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 498.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 465.27.

Investor Company Profile (STO:INVE-A)

Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila.

