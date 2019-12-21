Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ISBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.73.

ISBC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 2,471,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,651. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

