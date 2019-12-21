IOTA Hits Market Cap of $458.56 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. IOTA has a market cap of $458.56 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinone, Binance and Ovis. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.01222482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00049326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Exrates, Cobinhood, Ovis, Coinone, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

