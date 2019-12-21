iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
IRBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.99.
Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 1,238,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
