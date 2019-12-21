iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 1,238,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

