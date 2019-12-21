iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,012,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the previous session’s volume of 0 shares.The stock last traded at $49.93 and had previously closed at $49.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,008,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,497,000 after buying an additional 925,390 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,005,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,343,000 after acquiring an additional 601,839 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,964 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $16,199,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile (BATS:EFV)

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

