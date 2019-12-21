iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,012,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the previous session’s volume of 0 shares.The stock last traded at $49.93 and had previously closed at $49.90.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile (BATS:EFV)
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.