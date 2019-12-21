Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 9th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $535.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

