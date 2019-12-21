J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

