JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,887. JD.Com has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in JD.Com by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after buying an additional 20,269,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.