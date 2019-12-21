Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 330 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 204.25 ($2.69) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 260.40 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

