Jefferies Financial Group Raises GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 2,000

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,813.20 ($23.85) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,736.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,672.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders bought a total of 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

