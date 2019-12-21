Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Mark O. Decker Purchases 1,500 Shares

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $19.55 on Friday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.