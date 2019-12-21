Joincoin (J) Trading Up 44.7% Over Last Week

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded up 104.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Joincoin has a total market cap of $12,434.00 and $5.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,359,399 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

