Just Eat’s (JE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 798 ($10.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Just Eat to a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

Shares of Just Eat stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting GBX 795 ($10.46). 29,325,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 566.60 ($7.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 761.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 696.74.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

