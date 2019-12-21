Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 2,079,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $176,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,020.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Insiders sold 115,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 613.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 88,519 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

