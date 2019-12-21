Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

