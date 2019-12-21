Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of KZIA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. 4,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,096. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

