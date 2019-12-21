Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Kellogg to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an in-line rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of K traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. 5,272,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,870. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $40,456,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

