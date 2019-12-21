Kevin Chin Acquires 150,742 Shares of Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) Stock

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) insider Kevin Chin purchased 150,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,812.03 ($109,795.77).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.02. Contrarian Value Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of A$1.18 ($0.84).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

