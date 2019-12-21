KeyCorp Cuts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $50.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.57.

VTR stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. Ventas has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

