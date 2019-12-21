Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a positive rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.08.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 6,998,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Insiders have sold a total of 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,927,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,082 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,076,000 after purchasing an additional 467,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,516,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.