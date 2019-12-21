KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on KPT. National Bank Financial raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
TSE KPT traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.82. 11,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,660. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$7.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.89. The company has a market cap of $94.05 million and a P/E ratio of -44.64.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
