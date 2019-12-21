KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KPT. National Bank Financial raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

TSE KPT traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.82. 11,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,660. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$7.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.89. The company has a market cap of $94.05 million and a P/E ratio of -44.64.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$369.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.70 million. On average, analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

