Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $18.91. Lagardere SCA shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 802,443 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.80.

About Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

