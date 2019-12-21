Ledger Susan St. Sells 1,297 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,297 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $196,547.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,222 shares in the company, valued at $28,068,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Ledger Susan St. sold 14,744 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $2,164,271.76.

On Monday, December 2nd, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $201,154.80.

On Friday, November 8th, Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.96. 7,347,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $152.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after buying an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Splunk by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $176,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus set a $156.00 target price on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Splunk from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

