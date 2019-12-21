Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Roy Bagattini Sells 34,410 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Roy Bagattini sold 34,410 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $672,371.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roy Bagattini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Roy Bagattini sold 75,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,377. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.