Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) shot up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.86, 137,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 531% from the average session volume of 21,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightbridge stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

