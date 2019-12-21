Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €189.39 ($220.22).

ETR:LIN opened at €191.50 ($222.67) on Tuesday. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €191.65 ($222.85). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €177.32. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

