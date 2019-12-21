Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.54

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00007471 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, CoinEgg and Bitbns. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $65.75 million and approximately $808,573.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,141,994 coins and its circulating supply is 122,122,278 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Bit-Z, Coindeal, BitBay, Exrates, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinbe, COSS, Huobi, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinroom, OKEx, YoBit and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

