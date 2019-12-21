Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $84,583.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Braziliex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.02644126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,003.27 or 0.97555481 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 655,716,832 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

