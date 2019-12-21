Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $158.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after buying an additional 217,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Lithia Motors by 253.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $16,133,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

