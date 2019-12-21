Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rose 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.65 and last traded at $69.83, approximately 6,889,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 1,236,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -795.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,480,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,807,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.