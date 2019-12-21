Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rose 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.65 and last traded at $69.83, approximately 6,889,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 1,236,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -795.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,480,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,807,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
