Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Livexlive Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Livexlive Media presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of LIVX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 414,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,432. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $110.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Livexlive Media by 643.4% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 273,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

