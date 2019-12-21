Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.93

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $7.72. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 20,605 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 127.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth $88,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

